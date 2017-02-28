Will You Be Watching?: Trump To Address Joint Session Of Congress

Will You Be Watching?: Trump To Address Joint Session Of Congress

Trump's address will broadcast shortly after 9 p.m. ET and his invited guests personify each section of his speech's agenda.

After a vexing first month in the oval office, President Trump will address a joint session of congress to further pitch a plan that includes a military spending increase, a hard-line on immigration, a crackdown on crime and the reversal of the Affordable Care Act, The New York Times reports.

Trump’s address will broadcast shortly after 9 p.m. EST and his invited guests personify each section of his speech’s agenda.

Guests include, Megan Crowely, a woman who was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, Denisha Merriwether, the first in her family to graduate from high school and college, Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver and Jamiel Shaw Sr. whose family members were killed by undocumented immigrants, and Maureen McCarthy Scalia, widow of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The democratic response will be given by Senator Steve Beshear (KY), who will reportedly use the majority of his address to defend Obamacare.

On Tuesday morning Trump sat down with “Fox & Friends” hosts to show himself with praises hours ahead of his speech.

“I think in terms of effort–which means something–but, I give myself an A+ ok, effort, but results are more important,” Trump said. “In terms of messaging I would give myself a C or a C+.”

But the general public will have to determine if Trump is worthy of his self-proclaimed accolades. A recent Gallup poll shows Trump’s approval rate sits at 42 percent. When he entered office Trump’s 46 percent approval rate was the lowest held by a president since Dwight D. Eisenhower, The Times reports.

