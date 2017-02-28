The Internet Lost Its Collective Mind Over White House Couch Photo Of Kellyanne Conway

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Internet Lost Its Collective Mind Over White House Couch Photo Of Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway just gave Trump's couch "The Chapelle Show" treatment.

2 days ago

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Out of all the optics released from yesterday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and over 100 leaders of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, there’s one that will never be forgotten.

The Trump administration called the meeting to discuss federal aid, student enrollment and corporate business opportunities, but the photo of Kellyanne Conway sitting with her feet on the oval office couch dominated the conversation on social media.

Folks wanted answers to one question: Why is she sitting on the oval office couch like that?

The conversations ranged from discussions about decorum to gender politics, while others thought it was much to do about nothing.

Then there were those who felt Conway’s actions cheapened the value of the meeting.

What do you think about the controversial photo? Sound off in the comments below!

SEE ALSO:

Kellyanne Conway Denies Tweeting ‘Love You’ To White Nationalist

Kellyanne Conway Doubles Back On Falsified ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ Claim

10 Black Trump Supporters

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

HBCUs , instagram , Kellyanne Conway , President Donald Trump , social media , Twitter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
Tickets For Women’s Empowerment 2017 On Sale Now!
 27 mins ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 9 hours ago
Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims…
 10 hours ago
Flint Residents To Start Paying Full Price For…
 11 hours ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 12 hours ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 12 hours ago
Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines
 15 hours ago
Hey Big Head: George W. Bush Weighs In…
 18 hours ago
Rihanna Receives Harvard Recognition In Style During Award Ceremony
 19 hours ago
Maternity Curve: Beyonce Poses in Nicole Miller
 19 hours ago
Mo’ Money Mo’ Obama: Penguin House Wins $60…
 20 hours ago
Teen Boy, Mistaken For Intruder, Shot And Killed…
 22 hours ago
Alicia Keys Channels Stefani and Adele On Tonight Show
 22 hours ago
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
President Oprah?? Maybe.
 22 hours ago
Photos