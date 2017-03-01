Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members

Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members

Now this is an announcement that we definitely didn't see coming.

The ‘90s were filled with some of the most iconic and beloved girl groups of all-time, something that hasn’t been duplicated in the years since. One of the more popular R&B girl groups of the decade was Atlanta’s own Xscape, which was the first R&B act on Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def record label. Well like many groups before them, they broke up amid lots of drama, but they just dropped a major announcement that fans will be more than happy about.

During a visit to Atlanta radio station V-103, original Xscape members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Tamika Scott dropped the bombshell that fans have been waiting decades for…the group is officially reuniting with all four original members! Lead singer LaTocha Scott was out of town and couldn’t be present during the in-studio interview, but she joined in the announcement via phone.

As you may remember after the very messy breakup, the group was split down the middle with Kandi and Tiny on one side and sisters LaTocha and Tamika on the other. Kandi also stated at one point that the group would never get back together, which was made clear when only the Scott sisters showed up to perform at the So So Def 20th anniversary concert in 2013. There was a drama-filled episode of TV One’s Unsung that followed that left fans thinking a reunion was pretty much out of the question…until today.

During the interview, Kandi said “This year at some point, we gonna pull it off together,” addressing exactly when fans can expect new music or a new tour. Tameka Scott chimed in to let everyone know that Xscape is back and better than ever when she added, “The vocals are even better baby, the talent went nowhere.”

You can check out the video of Xscape at V-103 this morning BELOW:

 

