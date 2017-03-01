Safaree Gives His True Opinion On The Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

He kept his response honest and to the point.

2 days ago

Danielle Jennings
Almost a week later and the Internet, fans and celebrities are still talking about the Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma beef that exploded when Remy Ma released the scathing diss track “ShETHER” aimed at the female hip-hop star. However, it seems that the response that everyone wanted to hear regarding the track was from Nicki’s ex-boyfriend and longtime songwriter Safaree…and he finally gave it via TMZ.

TMZ caught up with Safaree in a parking lot and wasted no time asking him his thoughts on the diss track heard ‘round the world. Despite their very public and very messy breakup, Safaree did not bash Nicki or throw any personal shots her way in his response, instead he kept things honest and right to the point.

You can check out the video of Safaree’s response BELOW:


 

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj was seen on-set filming her new music video with Future. The two have collaborated on a track that will appear on her forthcoming album, although no release date has been announced. She also has yet to address Remy Ma with a diss track of her own…and the Internet is waiting with bated breath to see what her next musical move will be in regards to Remy Ma.

You can listen to Remy Ma’s FULL diss track BELOW:


 

 

