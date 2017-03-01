Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Got Married On Valentine’s Day…Announced With Surprise Wedding Video On Instagram

1 hour ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Well, well, well.

While we were enjoying flowers and candies on February 14th, Tyrese was celebrating his wedding. Yep. The R&B crooner snuck off and got married. Congrats!

 

 

So many people give a lot of power to "The Ring" as a man I had to wait till I truly truly felt like my WORDS and my FEET would walk in the same direction as my HEART…. Not to worry I won't be updating you guys on every detail and every aspect of our life….. We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves……. Our way…. during our pre-martial session Pastor Creflo Dollar said "Don't make the mistake that others make thinking #so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love…. You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way…… #Amen The future isn't always promised but what's certain is we're all capable of making a commitment to wake up everyday and love someone the best way you can… It's quite simple………. it's #GrownManSeason we feel the purity of Gods presence all over this union He's walking with us so no weapons formed- this will last….. We're so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life's a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn't just marry her I married my daughters new example…… Grace, elegance, college educated with multiple degrees, kind, classy, sophisticated, – We are all flawed, sinners and have made mistakes but I hope you decide to keep loving, keep the faith and God will to send you what's yours…. #Amen

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

 

The Birthday Edition: 34 Times Lupita N’yongo Rocked The Red Carpet

28 photos Launch gallery

The Birthday Edition: 34 Times Lupita N’yongo Rocked The Red Carpet

Continue reading The Birthday Edition: 34 Times Lupita N’yongo Rocked The Red Carpet

The Birthday Edition: 34 Times Lupita N’yongo Rocked The Red Carpet

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

married , Tyrese

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
President Oprah?? Maybe.
 34 mins ago
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
Tyrese Got Married On Valentine’s Day…Announced With Surprise…
 1 hour ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 15 hours ago
We Can’t Stop Looking At These Pics Of…
 18 hours ago
Women's Empowerment 2017
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Vendor Application
 23 hours ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 1 day ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 day ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 1 day ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 2 days ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 2 days ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 2 days ago
All The Best In Fashion And Beauty From…
 2 days ago
Photos