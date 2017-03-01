President Oprah?? Maybe.

Can you imagine a President Oprah? Think about it. A businessman turned reality television star became President. Why not Oprah???

On Bloomberg’s The David Rubenstein Show, Oprah said that she hadn’t previously thought about the run because she didn’t have the experience or knowledge. But now….

President Oprah? Oprah discusses whether she would run https://t.co/nykzuqORtA pic.twitter.com/VYmRnu9w63 — Bloomberg (@business) March 1, 2017

oprah: "well now that trump won maybe i could be president"

black people: pic.twitter.com/Selm3UAsF5 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 1, 2017

