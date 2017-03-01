Entertainment News
President Oprah?? Maybe.

34 mins ago

Karen Clark
Oprah Winfrey Inspires South African Young Women

Source: Foto24 / Getty

Can you imagine a President Oprah? Think about it. A businessman turned reality television star became President. Why not Oprah???

On Bloomberg’s The David Rubenstein Show, Oprah said that she hadn’t previously thought about the run because she didn’t have the experience or knowledge. But now….

 

 

 

 

