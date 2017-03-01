Alicia Keys Channels Stefani and Adele On Tonight Show

Its no secret The Voice coach Alicia Keys has great skills, she showed them off during the “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on The Tonight Show last night. Her first challenge, to sing “Miss Mary Mack” impersonating fellow voice coach Gwen Stefani. Keys’ impressions were spot on, particularly her version of Adele singing “The Alphabet Song” to the tune of “Hello.”



courtesy NBC

The Voice Season 12 features the coach line-up of Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and the returning Stefani. Part three of the “Blind Auditions” episode airs Thursday, March 2nd on NBC.

