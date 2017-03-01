TJMS
TOP OF THE MORNING: Who Was That Guy On TV Last Night?

8 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
3/1/17- Did you watch Donald Trump’s Joint Address last night? Tom, Sybil and Bill did but they couldn’t recognize the man behind the mic. Find out what was so different about the President. Listen below.

Bill Bellamy , Funny Chair , Sybil Wilkes , Tom Joyner Morning Show

