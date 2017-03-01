Will Trump’s Good Behavior Pill Wear Off?

3/1/17- Rev. Al Sharpton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the different Donald Trump America saw during his Joint Address speech this week.

“Because he was on his better behavior…I do not want bad policy with a smile. Because we don’t know when the good behavior pill will wear off there is no telling what he will be tweeting tonight. Nothing changed last night except he gave a little sugar in our racial and political arsenic.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: