TJMS
Home > TJMS

Will Trump’s Good Behavior Pill Wear Off?

5 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

sharpton-in-gray-2

3/1/17- Rev. Al Sharpton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the different Donald Trump America saw during his Joint Address speech this week.

“Because he was on his better behavior…I do not want bad policy with a smile. Because we don’t know when the good behavior pill will wear off there is no telling what he will be tweeting tonight. Nothing changed last night except he gave a little sugar in our racial and political arsenic.”

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


 

Donald Trump , rev. al sharpton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Will Trump’s Good Behavior Pill Wear Off?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys Channels Stefani and Adele On Tonight Show
 2 hours ago
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
President Oprah?? Maybe.
 3 hours ago
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
Tyrese Got Married On Valentine’s Day…Announced With Surprise…
 3 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 17 hours ago
We Can’t Stop Looking At These Pics Of…
 20 hours ago
Women's Empowerment 2017
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 1 day ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 day ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 2 days ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 2 days ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 2 days ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 2 days ago
Photos