TJMS
Home > TJMS

MORNING MINUTE: A Speech For Vanilla America, An Executive Order For Freaknick

5 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

billboard-morningminute11

3/1/17- Vanilla America got an earful last night and Comedian Chris Paul explains how Chocolate and Brown people were left out. Find out why the funny man also says 45 needs to sign something that will bring back Freaknick. Listen below!

Comedian Chris Paul , Morning Minute

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading MORNING MINUTE: A Speech For Vanilla America, An Executive Order For Freaknick

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys Channels Stefani and Adele On Tonight Show
 2 hours ago
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
President Oprah?? Maybe.
 3 hours ago
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
Tyrese Got Married On Valentine’s Day…Announced With Surprise…
 3 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 17 hours ago
We Can’t Stop Looking At These Pics Of…
 20 hours ago
Women's Empowerment 2017
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 1 day ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Tickets Now On Sale For Women’s Empowerment 2017!
 1 day ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Peter Is Still Sleeping With…
 2 days ago
The Men Of ‘Moonlight’ Are Giving Us Life…
 2 days ago
Bring The Drama! The Supertrailer For Season 6…
 2 days ago
Oscars Flashback: Watch Beyonce Tell Oprah About Her…
 2 days ago
Photos