Omarosa Defends Trump’s HBCU Executive Order

3/1/17- Roland Martin talks to Omarosa Manigault and Howard University’s Dr. Greg Carr about the HBCU executive order, Pell Grants and more.

“It tells the agency what the President wants to get done. This President has done this within the first 40 days. We’ve moved the Executive Director from three tiers down, which is where President Obama had him. That Director will be housed in the white House. That’s important so that we don’t have to go through four tiers of bureaucracy,” Manigualt said.

