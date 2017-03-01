TJMS
Denzel Washington’s Beef: The Oscars Edition

6 hours ago

3/1/17- The TJMS calls Denzel Washington to get his thoughts on his Oscars snub for Fences. Find out how he really feels about the clear guy that won. Listen below.

