Faizon Love Talks Trump, Future Versus Scottie Pippen & The New Edition Movie

8 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
April Watts has her hands full with comedian Faizon Love and his comedic crew. Watch below as Faizon talks about Larsa Pippen’s indiscretions with Future, Donald Trump’s incompetence and his role as Maurice Starr in the critically acclaimed New Edition Story.

