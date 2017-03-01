Kimberly Michelle Pate (born March 4, 1985) better known by her stage name K. Michelle, is an American singer, songwriter, television personality, guitarist, and pianist. In 2009, She was noted when she signed a deal with Jive Records and released the R&B charting single “Fakin’ It” featuring Missy Elliott. She later went on to release three follow-up R&B charting singles: “Fallin'”, “I Just Can’t Do This”, and “How Many Times” before leaving Jive Records. In 2012, K. Michelle garnered further attention by appearing in the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Following her appearance on the show, she landed a contract deal with Atlantic Records. She released her long-delayed debut studio album Rebellious Soul on August 13, 2013. The album saw commercial success, debuting at number 2 on the US Billboard 200 and number 1 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. K. Michelle’s The Rebellious Soul Musical directed by Golden Globe winner Idris Elba debuted on VH1 on August 19, 2014. In 2014 Michelle released her second studio album Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart? which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200.

Personal and creative growth intersect on K. Michelle’s third full-length album, More Issues Than Vogue [Atlantic Records]. The chart-topping and award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, television personality, and mogul didn’t just realize her sound, but she also realized herself.

K. Michelle has certainly got every reason to be confident. The Memphis, TN native’s second album, Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart?, bowed at #1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and #6 on the Billboard Top 200, eventually becoming the “best-selling female R&B album of 2014.” Rolling Stone placed it among the “Top 20 R&B Albums of the Year,” while Complex, Washington Post, and more extolled it. Only a year prior, her major label debut Rebellious Soul earned the distinction of becoming the highest Top 200 entry for a female R&B singer’s debut since 2001, also coming in at #1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200. Alongside those achievements she received a Soul Train Award for “Best New Artist” and an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding New Artist.” In early 2016, the second season of her VH1 reality show, K. Michelle: My Life, opened to an audience of over 3.2 million viewers up 7.5%, and she made history becoming the “first African American to receive an endorsement deal from Jack Daniels.” Everything set the stage for her next album though.

