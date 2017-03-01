W.E. Performers
Kountry Wayne

1 hour ago

Jennifer Hall
Women's Empowerment - Wayne Colley

Source: Radio One Raleigh

Wayne Colley is a Superstar Comedian on the rise! However, if you asked him to describe himself, he would say he is just a humble guy from the small town of Millen, Georgia wishing to make sure he provides not only a stable life for his seven children, but also a lasting faith-based legacy.

Not a flashy guy at all, Kountry Wayne, as he is known online, resides and runs two successful businesses in South Georgia. He currently has a following on social media of over 2.5 MILLION raving fans who fully support his comedic ventures.

However this was not his intention from the start. Early on Kountry Wayne had visions of being a huge success in the music industry. Following that dream he placed his life savings behind a music venture. However, that did not yield him the success he had hoped for. During a time of soul searching he realized he was blessed with the gift to make people laugh and it blossomed from there.

You have probably heard the stories of “starting from the bottom – now we here” before, but Wayne’s story is a little different! Yes, there have been a few mistakes along the way, yet those same mistakes that could have defeated him have instead created a man who is resilient and even more focused on making sure the people he is graced enough to impact find laughter through the pain.

