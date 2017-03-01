Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray

Bryshere Yazuan Gray (born November 28, 1993), also known by the stage name Yazz The Greatest or simply Yazz, is an American actor and rapper, best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the Fox primetime musical drama television series Empire.

He is also known for his portrayal as Michael Bivins in the 2017 BET mini series The New Edition Story.

He was nominated for an image award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Empire.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: