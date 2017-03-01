Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray

Bryshere Yazuan Gray (born November 28, 1993), also known by the stage name Yazz The Greatest or simply Yazz, is an American actor and rapper, best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the Fox primetime musical drama television series Empire.
He is also known for his portrayal as Michael Bivins in the 2017 BET mini series The New Edition Story.
He was nominated for an image award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Empire.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
10 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 10
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 10
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 10
4. “You have distracted from my creative process”4 of 10
5. “Ima let you finish….”5 of 10
6. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”6 of 10
7. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”7 of 10
8. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”8 of 10
9. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”9 of 10
10. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”10 of 10
comments – Add Yours