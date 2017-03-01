Entertainment News
Hey Big Head: George W. Bush Weighs In On Trump “I Don’t Like The Racism”

George W. Bush weighs in on Trump's controversial approach to his presidency.

18 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.

Source: Astrid Riecken / Getty


Most Democrats don’t have fond memories of George Dubya, but Cheeto-in-Chief Trump is making our last Republican president look good.

George W. Bush pretty much disappeared from politics after his eight years in office, but now he’s weighing in on the Trump agenda.

Bush sat down with People where he discussed Donald’s presidency.

“I don’t like the racism and I don’t like the name-calling and I don’t like the people feeling alienated,” the 70-year-old told the magazine.

“Nobody likes that,” he added.

Bush also recently commented about Trump’s war against the media to TODAY’s Matt Lauer, saying, The media is “indispensable to democracy,” adding “we needed the media to hold people like me to account.”

“Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power,” he added.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

