Lauren London On Body Shamers: ‘When I Decided To Have My Son, I Knew The Internet Would Be Cruel’

After body shamers attacked the new mommy, London had some empowering words for any woman who has struggled with her body image.

6 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
BET Networks 2013 Los Angeles Upfront

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Actress Lauren London has been a Hollywood darling since she made her breakout appearance in the southern teen movie ‘ATL.’

Her dimpled cheeks and girl-next-door beauty had all of America memorized. In 2009, Lauren took on a new role and became a mom for the first time with rapper Lil Wayne. Motherhood took her away from the spotlight for a bit, which is customary for a lot of Hollywood moms, but she remained her post on ‘The Game’ as Blue’s girlfriend, Kiera.

When the show wrapped, London again took a brief hiatus from the spotlight, where she got pregnant again with boyfriend Nipsey Hussle.  After giving birth in September, the 32-year-old actress appeared alongside her boyfriend at a Lakers game, and Twitter immediately started chatting about her visible weight gain, so much so, her name became a trending topic.

Unfortunately, the age of the ‘snapback’ has many people completely blinded to what real women look like after they have a baby.

Lauren had an empowering response to the backlash, penning an IG note explaining she never let people ‘gas her’ over her looks, and chose to focus on ‘internal’ things. Bravo, Lauren.

Read her full post below:

👅

A post shared by Lauren London (@iamlaurenlondon) on

Lauren London , Nipsey Hussle

