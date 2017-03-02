An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

Danielle Jennings

Before Trump got elected many Americans thought that in order to be President of the United States, you needed to have tons of political experience. Well now we know that millions of Americans will still vote for you despite lacking several years of a political background. This development is apparently what has caused Oprah Winfrey to change her tune regarding a possible 2020 presidential run.

Oprah Winfrey recently sat down for an interview with The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg Television and dropped the bombshell that she might consider running for presidential in the 2020 race. The Huffington Post has further details about the story, including why she could actually have a serious shot if she decided to enter the race.

The Huffington Post reports:

Oprah Winfrey never thought someone from a show business background with no political experience could rise to the office of POTUS, but here we are. And she’s apparently not ruling out a run of her own.

[When discussing the possibility of a 2020 presidential run] The 63-year-old mogul replied, “I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh.’ I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

Director Michael Moore previously said that the Democratic Party should run someone like Oprah because of her high likability, stating “Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah [Winfrey] or Tom Hanks. Why don’t we run somebody that the American people love and are really drawn to, and that are smart and have good politics and all that?”

Well we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to Mother O throwing her hat into the ring and giving politics a go. In the meantime, we have to survive these next four long years.

