An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

Could Mother O be the one to save us from another Trump term?

2 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Before Trump got elected many Americans thought that in order to be President of the United States, you needed to have tons of political experience. Well now we know that millions of Americans will still vote for you despite lacking several years of a political background. This development is apparently what has caused Oprah Winfrey to change her tune regarding a possible 2020 presidential run.

The White House Council On Women And Girls Hosts The 'United State Of Women' Summit In D.C.

Source: Alex Wong / Getty


Oprah Winfrey recently sat down for an interview with The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg Television and dropped the bombshell that she might consider running for presidential in the 2020 race. The Huffington Post has further details about the story, including why she could actually have a serious shot if she decided to enter the race.

The Huffington Post reports:

Oprah Winfrey never thought someone from a show business background with no political experience could rise to the office of POTUS, but here we are. And she’s apparently not ruling out a run of her own. 

[When discussing the possibility of a 2020 presidential run] The 63-year-old mogul replied, “I never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh.’ I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”  

Director Michael Moore previously said that the Democratic Party should run someone like Oprah because of her high likability, stating “Democrats would be better off if they ran Oprah [Winfrey] or Tom Hanks. Why don’t we run somebody that the American people love and are really drawn to, and that are smart and have good politics and all that?”

Well we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to Mother O throwing her hat into the ring and giving politics a go. In the meantime, we have to survive these next four long years.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930064/rihanna-harvard-award/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930127/george-w-bush-racism-trump/

2020 presidential election , Celebrity News , entertainment news , Oprah Winfrey , political news , Politics

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 1 hour ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 2 hours ago
Mo’ Money Mo’ Obama: Penguin House Wins $60…
 9 hours ago
Alicia Keys Channels Stefani and Adele On Tonight Show
 11 hours ago
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...
President Oprah?? Maybe.
 11 hours ago
Lauren London On Body Shamers: ‘When I Decided…
 11 hours ago
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
Tyrese Got Married On Valentine’s Day…Announced With Surprise…
 12 hours ago
Women's Empowerment 2017
Women’s Empowerment 2017 Vendor Application
 22 hours ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 1 day ago
We Can’t Stop Looking At These Pics Of…
 1 day ago
Wait. Halle Berry Said She Was NOT Wearing…
 1 day ago
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Is 2017’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 days ago
Couple Sentenced For Disrupting Birthday Party With Threats…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
Photos