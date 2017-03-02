Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims About HBCUs

#TooLate: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims About HBCUs

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (AKA “The Queen Of Unqualified) took to Twitter to walk back recent comments she made earlier this week where she suggested that HBCUs were “pioneers” of school choice.

“They are living proof that when more options are provided to students, they are afforded greater access and great quality. Their success has shown that more options help students flourish,” she said.

Obviously, we all know that HBCUs were created because white universities would not admit African-American students.

After getting roasted on social media, DeVos tried to correct herself:

Providing an alternative option to students denied the right to attend a quality school is the legacy of #HBCUs. — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) February 28, 2017

But your history was born not out of mere choice, but out of necessity, in the face of racism, and in the aftermath of the Civil War. — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) February 28, 2017

But Twitter still wasn’t satisfied with this nonsense:

@BetsyDeVosED what does this even mean? — Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) February 28, 2017

@BetsyDeVosED Maybe the Twitter isn't for you, Betsy. — ImpeachmentHearings (@BelichickThis) February 28, 2017

@BetsyDeVosED if I were you, I'd stop digging this hole. And maybe crack a book. — Joe Natoli (@joenatoli) February 28, 2017

@BetsyDeVosED Black folks had a rough time in the U.S. before the Civil War too, Betsy. — We Said No (@NoDeVos) February 28, 2017

Trump Signs Bill Revoking Obama-Era Gun Checks for People With Mental Illnesses

In another move to undermine President Obama’s legacy, #45 signed a bill into law Tuesday rolling back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun, NBC News reported. President Barack Obama recommended the regulation following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2013.

The rule, which was finalized last December, added people receiving Social Security checks for mental illnesses and people deemed unfit to handle their own financial affairs to the national background check database. Had the rule fully taken effect, there would have been 75,000 names added to that database.

It’s important to note how quietly this order was signed. While Trump has hammed it up for the cameras when signing past Executive Orders, there were no photo ops for this particular one.

Naturally, the National Rifle Association applauded #45. Chris Cox, NRA-ILA executive director, said the move “marks a new era for law-abiding gun owners, as we now have a president who respects and supports our arms.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., disgusted with this move, called out the GOP.

“Republicans always say we don’t need new gun laws, we just need to enforce the laws already on the books. But the bill signed into law today undermines enforcement of existing laws that Congress passed to make sure the background check system had complete information,” he said.

NFL Player Says He And Teammates Called ‘Too Urban’ To Enter London Nightclub

New Orleans Saints player Mark Ingram claims that he has his friends recently experienced racial bias during a trip to London.

According to the Huffington Post, he took to Twitter to explain what happened after he and five friends, all of whom are Black, left an upscale dinner to the trendy club Cirque le Soir. But he says the night didn’t go as planned: They turned away because they were “too urban” to enter.

I have a story for y'all!! Me and my bros @SterlingMoore @TheVonnBell7 @OhGi_3Dawg3 @burtleyc @Flintsbadguy are in London having good time — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

We have dinner with amazing service at @mnky_hse and we were headed out to have a good time! Might I add all Brits have been very friendly! — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! 😂😂🤔🤔 cc:saints roster 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Nightclub officials admit that the group was denied entrance, but stressed that race had nothing to do with it:

“Discretion lies with our door staff and while we sympathize with Mark and his friends we fully support our employees’ right to challenge groups that do not adhere to our door policy,” the statement reads.

“Admitting an all-male group goes against our policy and is clearly stated on Facebook and on all reservation confirmation emails.”

An official statement :- pic.twitter.com/n7b3x57CbK — Cirque Le Soir (@CirqueLeSoir) February 28, 2017

