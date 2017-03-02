Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo

Why doescontinue to troll us Black folks?

The New York Daily News reported that the white former NAACP leader and African-American Studies professor filed to change her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, according to court documents in Spokane, Washington. Apparently, the West African name Nkechi is short for Nkechinyere — which in the Nigerian language of Igbo translates to “gift of god.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Dolezal wrote on Wednesday that “the story behind my name change will be in my book,” the newspaper noted. (Her debut memoiris slated to be released on March 28, 2017.)

Not surprisingly, no one is here for her name-changing shenanigans:

On behalf of Nigerians everywhere, we refuse to acknowledge Rachel Dolezal and this new name she's tryna go by. WE DO NOT CLAIM HER. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) March 1, 2017

So Rachel Dolezal is trolling me by adopting an Igbo name. She has no right to call herself Nkechi. As an Igbo man, I'm offended & repulsed. — Chidike Okeem (@VOICEOFCHID) March 1, 2017

Can we start calling her "The Con Artist Formerly Known As Rachel Dolezal"? Looooool — Zoé Samudzi (@ztsamudzi) March 1, 2017

Igbo people to Rachel Dolezal pic.twitter.com/9XJ2wFXOZx — Atane Ofiaja (@atane) March 1, 2017

I just told my mom about Rachel Dolezal changing her name to Nkechi and I wish I could have recorded her reaction — Chris (@CDelilahK) March 2, 2017

this woman is a sociopath! Rachel Dolezal changes her name to West African moniker https://t.co/q3fNwJVQTc via @nypost — Gwendolyn (@wendymadeve) March 2, 2017

#RachelDolezal isn't the only one who changed her name.

I'm callin her #Becky. — Renee Saviour (@rensaviour) March 2, 2017

Hold up. Rachel Dolezal changed her name to Nkechi? Chill bruh. pic.twitter.com/xjlJt9LDmH — O.D. (@BlackenedProud) March 2, 2017

Dolezal has ironically been a fixture in the news this week.

We previously reported that in a recent interview with The Guardian, the 39-year-old admitted that she was living in poverty and was on the brink of homelessness. And despite her issues, she is “not going to stoop and apologize and grovel” for the events that led up her national controversy two years ago:

“Today Dolezal is jobless, and feeding her family with food stamps. A friend helped her pay this month’s rent; next month she expects to be homeless. She has applied for more than 100 jobs, but no one will hire her, not even to stack supermarket shelves. She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn. She has changed her name on all her legal documents, but is still recognized wherever she goes. People point at her and laugh.”

In that same interview, she also stressed that she doesn’t see anything wrong about being untruthful about being Black.

“No, I don’t. I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity and I am. If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it,” she insisted.

*Sigh*

