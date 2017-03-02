National
Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Is Dating His Brother’s Widow [POLL]

Holidays will certainly be interesting at the Biden’s.The widow of Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden, Hallie in a romantic relationship with Beau’s youner brother Hunter Biden.

The two began dating after Hunter separated from his wife five months after brother Beau died. Hunter Biden said the pair was “incredibly lucky” to have found love and support from one another during a difficult time. The relationship has also been blessed by patriarch Joe and his wife, Jill Biden.

Beau Biden was the vice president’s older son who died in 2015 after a his battle with brain cancer.

Photos