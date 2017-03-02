New Study Says People Would Rather Have Sex Once A Week Than A $50K Raise

What would you rather have a $50 thousand raise or sex once per week?

According to Cosmopolitan magazine, a new study indicates that people would rather have more sex than more money. Researchers found that more sex leads to more happiness because the sex promotes more affection between two people.

Digging a bit deeper, it isn’t just the sex that makes people happier, it’s also the touching and cuddling involved in the act and after the act.

So, have more sex and cuddle more. You won’t even think about wanting more money!

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs' most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it's important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

