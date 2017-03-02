New Study Says People Would Rather Have Sex Once A Week Than A $50K Raise

What would you rather have a $50 thousand raise or sex once per week?
According to Cosmopolitan magazine, a new study indicates that people would rather have more sex than more money. Researchers found that more sex leads to more happiness because the sex promotes more affection between two people.
Digging a bit deeper, it isn’t just the sex that makes people happier, it’s also the touching and cuddling involved in the act and after the act.
So, have more sex and cuddle more. You won’t even think about wanting more money!
Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know
12 photos Launch gallery
Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know
1. Amiyah to LaverneSource:Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic and Marcus Ingram/Getty Images 1 of 12
2. D. SmithSource:Instagram 2 of 12
3. Laverne CoxSource:Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty 3 of 12
4. Janet MockSource:Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for The Shorty Awards 4 of 12
5. CeCe McDonaldSource:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Jenna TalackovaSource:Ray Tamarra/Getty Images 6 of 12
7. Caitlyn JennerSource:Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time 7 of 12
8. Amiyah ScottSource:Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty 8 of 12
9. Leiomy MaldonadoSource:Instagram 9 of 12
10. Carmen CarreraSource:Rich Polk/Getty Images 10 of 12
11. Claudia CharriezSource:Manny Carabel/FilmMagic/Getty 11 of 12
12. TS MadisonSource:Bryan Steffy/Getty Images 12 of 12
