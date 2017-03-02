Entertainment News
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon

57 mins ago

Karen Clark
Disney Land

Source: AFP / Getty Images

The Disney cartoon “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” aired a gay kiss yesterday.

The cartoon showed both a male/male and, later in the episode, a female/female couple kissing.

 

 

 

As you can imagine, the response was mixed.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

