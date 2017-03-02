Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon

The Disney cartoon “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” aired a gay kiss yesterday.
The cartoon showed both a male/male and, later in the episode, a female/female couple kissing.
As you can imagine, the response was mixed.
