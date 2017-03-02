Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon

The Disney cartoon “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” aired a gay kiss yesterday.

The cartoon showed both a male/male and, later in the episode, a female/female couple kissing.

As you can imagine, the response was mixed.

My child no longer watching @Disney y'all outta line for putting gay adults kissing on kids shows — ⚯͛WopThuggerWee △⃒⃘ (@UrbanDanie) March 2, 2017

Disney Channel showing kids same sex couples kissing isn't about wanting to turn them gay, it's about teaching them that being gay is okay. — 🕷 (@farefelu) March 2, 2017

I'm sorry baby but if your child is gay that was written before they turned on Disney to see 2 men kissing. I promise you. — T (@tinnkky) March 2, 2017

WAIT, so the Disney channel has a show that has an openly gay couple kissing?!?! 😱 Dis tew much 🙊🙉🙈 — Korena (@nesha316_) March 2, 2017

