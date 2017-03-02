Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj Lights Up Paris Fashion Week With Metallic Footwear

Even Remy Ma couldn't have found anything wrong with her runway-ready outfit.

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Rapper Nicki Minaj took a break from working on her new video in Miami to enjoy H&M’s fashion show in Paris yesterday evening.

#nickiminaj #hmstudio #ParisFashionWeek

A post shared by Rapelite (@rapelite) on

The Anaconda singer looked like she might have walked the runway herself, wearing metallic thigh high boots and a short black mini dress with a pretty-in-pink jacket. Her waist was highlighted with a silver shiny belt that brought out her famous curves.

She further accented her outfit with big hoop earrings and a studded metallic necklace.

Why she is so fukin beautiful????😭😭😭😭😭😭 #nickiminaj at #hnm #fashionshow #hmstudio @hm

A post shared by Asif Hossain (Nicki Minaj) (@selfiestah) on

The curvy songstress served it up for the cameras as she enjoyed her front row seat during the show, with the perfect shade of lipstick and stylish tresses on point –as always! What are your thoughts on Nicki’s fashion show outfit?

DON’T MISS:

Safaree Gives His True Opinion On The Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

#GiuseppeWhatsGood? Nicki Minaj Calls Out The Fashion Designer For Racism And Disrespect

When In France: Willow Smith, Michael B. Jordan, & More Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

30 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: Top 30 Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week may be over, but the fashion inspiration is just getting started. Check out the best looks from the Parisian runways that will have you saying, oo-la-la! From floral ensembles to sheer confidence, in style...you won't be disappointed with what's to come for Spring/Summer 2017.  


 

 

 

H&M , metallic accessories , nicki minaj , Paris Fashion Week

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 1 hour ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 15 hours ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 19 hours ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 20 hours ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 20 hours ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 22 hours ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 22 hours ago
Disney Land
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon
 24 hours ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 1 day ago
Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims…
 1 day ago
Flint Residents To Start Paying Full Price For…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines
 2 days ago
Photos