Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Wait, What? Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Is Allegedly Dating The Widow Of His Late Son

According to reports, the wife of the late Beau Biden is now dating his brother.

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

President Joe Biden and President Obama

Source: White House / White House


Former VP Joe Biden’s son Hunter, is allegedly dating the widow of his son Beau Biden, according to ABC News

Hailie Biden and Hunter Biden began dating after Hunter separated from his wife, reports say. His bother, Beau Biden, passed in May of 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

In a statement to the Post, Hunter revealed he was “incredibly lucky” to have found love and support during a time of grief.

The spokeperson for the Biden Family, Kate Bedingfield, declined to comment.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS

RELATED LINKS

Hey Big Head: George W. Bush Weighs In On Trump “I Don’t Like The Racism”

Guess Who’s Not Coming To Dinner: Trump Will Not Attend White House Correspondent’s Event

Blame The Black Man: Donald Trump Accuses Barack Obama Of Orchestrating Administrative Leaks

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Wait, What? Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Is Allegedly Dating The Widow Of His Late Son

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 1 hour ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 15 hours ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 19 hours ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 20 hours ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 20 hours ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 22 hours ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 22 hours ago
Disney Land
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon
 24 hours ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 1 day ago
Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims…
 1 day ago
Flint Residents To Start Paying Full Price For…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines
 2 days ago
Photos