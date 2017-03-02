Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His Wife Isn’t Black; TMZ Has The Race Receipts

We told you that Tyrese recently got married. The singer dropped a video on Instagram that documented the wedding, but later deleted it and all other wedding pictures after people assumed his new wife isn’t Black.

Tyrese referred to his new wife as a Black queen on social media and people struck back with claims that she didn’t look Black. But leave it to TMZ to get to the bottom of things (as though it matters.)

Tyrese had all these videos about marriage this, black woman that, and then comes out with this woman? Please. I don't care. — Kaah-tea🐸☕️ (@Soigne_Metaphor) March 1, 2017

Not to be THAT person but did Tyrese refer to his new Princess Jasmine looking wife as his 'black queen'? Was he referring to her hair? 🤔 — Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) March 2, 2017

Well, TMZ wants people to know that Tyrese’s new wife, Samantha Lee, is not only Black, but she’s also a well-educated, successful woman who has her own money.

Tyrese jumped back on social media to share TMZ’s “findings” about his new bride.

C’mon people. Let this man be happy.

