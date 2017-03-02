Entertainment News
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His Wife Isn’t Black; TMZ Has The Race Receipts

24 mins ago

Karen Clark
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We told you that Tyrese recently got married. The singer dropped a video on Instagram that documented the wedding, but later deleted it and all other wedding pictures after people assumed his new wife isn’t Black.

Read More: Tyrese Got Married On Valentine’s Day…Announced With Surprise Wedding Video On Instagram

Tyrese referred to his new wife as a Black queen on social media and people struck back with claims that she didn’t look Black. But leave it to TMZ to get to the bottom of things (as though it matters.)

 

Well, TMZ wants people to know that Tyrese’s new wife, Samantha Lee, is not only Black, but she’s also a well-educated, successful woman who has her own money.

Tyrese jumped back on social media to share TMZ’s “findings” about his new bride.

 

#TheGibsons #MyNewHeartbeat #ShesBoss TMZ actually got it right! This time! Tyrese found his own Amal Clooney because his mysterious new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own … TMZ has learned. A source close to the couple tells us the missus' name is Samantha Lee — a New Jersey native who got a Master's degree in social work at the University of Georgia. We're told she's put her education to work on serious issues — for many years she's been fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for inmates. She's also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA. She's accomplished and well-paid — we're told Samantha lives comfortably on her own six figure salary – Sources close to the couple — who secretly tied the knot on Valentine's Day — say they met briefly 2 years ago through mutual friends…. Tyrese referred to his new bride Samantha Lee GIbson as his "black queen." Not that it matters, but her heritage is African-American- Ecuadorian, Jamaican… So, a simple "Congratulations" will do……. Sometimes is life you will get exactly what you pray for…..

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

 

C’mon people. Let this man be happy.

 

Continue reading Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His Wife Isn’t Black; TMZ Has The Race Receipts

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Samantha Lee , Tyrese

Photos