Levar Burton Celebrates 20 Years Of ‘Read Across America’

1 day ago

Foxy NC staff
levarburtoncourtesy

It’s the 20th anniversary in the Read Across America campaign and Levar Burton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the importance of the program and his favorite books to read.

“It’s such an important thing to do. As adults, when we take the time to read to our kids…it sends such an important message that reading is important. I love reading Amazing Grace and The Rhino Who Swallowed A Storm.”

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Levar Burton , Read Across America

