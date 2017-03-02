Levar Burton Celebrates 20 Years Of ‘Read Across America’

It’s the 20th anniversary in the Read Across America campaign and Levar Burton talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the importance of the program and his favorite books to read.
“It’s such an important thing to do. As adults, when we take the time to read to our kids…it sends such an important message that reading is important. I love reading Amazing Grace and The Rhino Who Swallowed A Storm.”
Click the link below to hear the entire interview.
Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children's Books
18 photos Launch gallery
Celebrating Stars That Wrote Children's Books
1. Terrell OwensSource:AP 1 of 18
2. Terrell Owens wrote 'Little T Learns To Share'.Source:Amazon.com 2 of 18
3. George ForemanSource:Facebook 3 of 18
4. George Foreman wrote 'Let George Do It'.Source:Amazon.com 4 of 18
5. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:AP 5 of 18
6. Jada Pinkett Smith wrote 'Girls Hold Up This World'.Source:Amazon.com 6 of 18
7. Spike and Tonya LeeSource:PR 7 of 18
8. The couple wrote 'Giant Steps To Change The World'.Source:Amazon.com 8 of 18
9. Alex RodriguezSource:Alex Rodriguez Facebook 9 of 18
10. Whoopi GoldbergSource:AP 10 of 18
11. Whoopi wrote 'Sugar Plum Ballerinas'.Source:Amazon.com 11 of 18
12. Bill CosbySource:AP 12 of 18
13. Garcelle Beauvais wrote 'I Am Mixed' and 'I Am Living in Two Homes'.Source:Garcelle Instagram 13 of 18
14. Will SmithSource:PR 14 of 18
15. Jay LenoSource:PR 15 of 18
16. MadonnaSource:Madonna Instagram 16 of 18
17. Monyetta Shaw wrote 'The Adventure of Maddie'17 of 18
18. Alicia Keys wrote 'Blue Moon'Source:Alicia Keys Instagam 18 of 18
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
comments – Add Yours