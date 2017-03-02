Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

George W. Bush Opens Up About His Affection For Michelle Obama

The former president opens up about his cuddly photos with Michelle Obama.

20 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY

Source: ZACH GIBSON / Getty

We’ve all seen photos of former President George W. Bush innocently nuzzled up against First Lady Michelle Obama, but we didn’t really know how their relationship developed–until now.

A photo of the 44th president being hugged by Michelle O during the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum Of African American HIstory and Culture went viral.

Bush revealed in an interview that the two regularly sat next to each other during political events, so their friendship quickly developed.

“She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” Bush said of Obama.

“I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wise cracks and she seemed to like it okay,” he recalled. “I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

Hey Big Head: George W. Bush Weighs In On Trump “I Don’t Like The Racism”

Blame The Black Man: Donald Trump Accuses Barack Obama Of Orchestrating Administrative Leaks

Guess Who’s Not Coming To Dinner: Trump Will Not Attend White House Correspondent’s Event

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading George W. Bush Opens Up About His Affection For Michelle Obama

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 1 hour ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 15 hours ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 19 hours ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 20 hours ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 20 hours ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 22 hours ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 22 hours ago
Disney Land
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon
 24 hours ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 1 day ago
Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims…
 1 day ago
Flint Residents To Start Paying Full Price For…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines
 2 days ago
Photos