Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And ‘That’s That’

Representative Maxine Waters doesn't have time to pretend she likes Donald Trump.

20 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Rep. Maxine Waters

Source: Bill Clark / Getty


Stop asking Maxine Waters why she didn’t attend Donald Trump’s joint address, she didn’t want to be apart of a ceremony that honored the president and that’s that.

In a clip circulating the web, Maxine explains the difference between an embarrassing incident during the Obama administration verses her not attending Trump’s address two nights ago.

“This is ceremonial. And in this ceremony, people laugh, they smile, they shake hands, they hug each other. They honor the president. I’m not about any of that. I’m prepared to interact with the president, only when he puts up his budget and agenda that I’m going to have to fight.”

She added, “I don’t choose to go. I don’t choose to honor him. I’ve said that and I won’t be a part of the ceremony and that’s that.”

Rep #MaxineWaters is the level of unfiltered I desire.

A post shared by EFB est 2014 (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on

Sigh. Our shero.

RELATED STORIES:

Al Jazeera Plus Gets Dragged By Twitter For Calling Rep. Maxine Waters ‘Sassy’

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

Donald Trump , maxine waters

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And ‘That’s That’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 1 hour ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 15 hours ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 19 hours ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 20 hours ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 20 hours ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 22 hours ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 22 hours ago
Disney Land
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon
 24 hours ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 1 day ago
Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims…
 1 day ago
Flint Residents To Start Paying Full Price For…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines
 2 days ago
Photos