MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars' Dope 'That's What I Like' Visual, Keyshia Teams Up With Remy & More

22 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
Bruno Mars- That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars never fails to wow us with his ability to take his music and vision higher with each release. The 24 K Magic singer dropped the visual for his fun and flirty jam That’s What I Like and as we expected, it’s dope as f*ck. Bruno flips the ole green screen on its back to create a fun and creative video that made us feel good.

Keyshia Cole Ft. Remy Ma, French Montana- You

Keyshia Cole is every scorned woman in her new video You. Keyshia teamed up with Remy Ma and French Montana on this female anthem with video to match.

Sean Paul Ft. Tory Lanez- Tek Weh Yuh Heart

We see you Sean Paul. Is it us or does he look like Drake in the clip for his Tory Lane assisted track Tek Weh Yur Heart? Either way, we’re feeling the collaboration and vibes.

Photos