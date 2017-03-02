Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Russia Probe, But Is It Enough?

UPDATED: March 2, 5:30 PM EST:

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday recused himself from the federal Russia investigation, bowing to pressure after news surfaced that he failed to mention meeting the Russian ambassador to the U.S., at his recent confirmation hearing, reports The New York Times:

Mr. Sessions said he made the decision after meeting with senior career officials at the Justice Department. He said he would not take part in any investigations “related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States.”

Mr. Sessions said “I don’t recall” whether Mr. Trump or the presidential election, which was then two months away, came up in the discussion with the ambassador.

The remarks by Mr. Sessions came not long after President Trump on Thursday expressed his support for Mr. Sessions and said he should not recuse himself from the investigation. Mr. Sessions was a key adviser and surrogate for Mr. Trump’s campaign.

SOURCE: The New York Times

Top Republican lawmakers are calling for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, just weeks after ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn fell on the sword after meeting with the same Russian ambassador to the U.S.

The lawmakers say Sessions should recuse himself from the federal investigations of whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election amid news that he met with Sergey Kislyak, the same man who met with Flynn, spurring his resignation, reports The Washington Post.

Sessions met with Kislyak but failed to say so at his recent confirmation hearing, writes The Post.

Republicans are not the only ones who have Sessions in their crosshairs after news broke about the assignation. All members of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee called for an “immediate criminal investigation” into Sessions’ statements before Congress, NBC Nightly News tweeted:

JUST IN: All House Judiciary Cmte. Democrats call for "immediate criminal investigation" into AG Sessions' statements before Congress. pic.twitter.com/ghetwIdRJZ — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 2, 2017

But President Donald Trump apparently is standing by his man. On Thursday afternoon, he told reporters he has “total confidence” in Sessions and doesn’t think he should recuse himself from the investigation, reports CNN.

SOURCE: CNN, The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump & Mediocrity Of Privilege

Stephen Curry Blasts Under Armour CEO For Praising Donald Trump