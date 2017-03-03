White 5-Year-Old Plots To Get Haircut Like His Black Friend So Teacher Can’t Tell Them Apart

Officially the cutest story of the year.
Jax, a five-year-old from Louisville, KY, asked his mom for a close cut because he wanted to look like his friend Reddy, who is also five. Jax was hoping that with matching cuts, their teacher wouldn’t be able to tell the two boys apart.
Jax is White. Reddy is Black.
Jax’s mom posted about the conversation with her son and the post promptly went viral.
