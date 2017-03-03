Stephanie Mills Chats About Her Show With Will Downing This Weekend At The DPAC

Get ready for the ultimate date night! Stephanie Mills and Will Downing will be performing this Saturday night at the DPAC in Durham.

Read More: Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie Mills In Durham Saturday Night

Thank you LONG BEACH, I had a wonderful time… LOVE YA! A post shared by Stephanie Mills (@iamstephaniemills) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:25am PST

The petite vocal powerhouse called us to chat about the event and how she keeps her voice sounding so good.

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3) 31 photos Launch gallery 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3) 1. Nick Cannon Source:Instagram 1 of 31 2. Jennifer Lopez Source:Instagram 2 of 31 3. Bill Bellamy Source:Instagram 3 of 31 4. Kevin Hart Source:Instagram 4 of 31 5. Jurnee Bell Source:Instagram 5 of 31 6. Naomi Campbell Source:Instagram 6 of 31 7. Aja Naomi King Source:Instagram 7 of 31 8. Amber P. Riley Source:Instagram 8 of 31 9. Alicia Keys Source:Instagram 9 of 31 10. Ginuwine Source:Instagram 10 of 31 11. Tyrese Source:Instagram 11 of 31 12. Lala Anthony Source:Instagram 12 of 31 13. Mack Wilds Source:Instagram 13 of 31 14. Tika Sumpter Source:Instagram 14 of 31 15. Taraji P. Henson Source:Instagram 15 of 31 16. Mahershala Ali Source:Instagram 16 of 31 17. Jamie Foxx Source:Instagram 17 of 31 18. David and Tamela Mann Source:Instagram 18 of 31 19. Lil Wayne Source:Instagram 19 of 31 20. Lauren London Source:Instagram 20 of 31 21. Jermaine Dupri Source:Instagram 21 of 31 22. Toni Braxton Source:Instagram 22 of 31 23. Elise Neal Source:Instagram 23 of 31 24. Logan Browning Source:Instagram 24 of 31 25. Kandi Burruss Source:Instagram 25 of 31 26. TI Source:Instagram 26 of 31 27. Tiny Source:Instagram 27 of 31 28. Janelle Monae Source:Instagram 28 of 31 29. Anthony Hamilton Source:Instagram 29 of 31 30. R. Kelly Source:Instagram 30 of 31 31. Monica Brownn Source:Instagram 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3) 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark