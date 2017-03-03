Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stephanie Mills Chats About Her Show With Will Downing This Weekend At The DPAC

1 hour ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!

Source: Jenny Anderson / Getty

Get ready for the ultimate date night! Stephanie Mills and Will Downing will be performing this Saturday night at the DPAC in Durham.

Read More: Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie Mills In Durham Saturday Night

 

Thank you LONG BEACH, I had a wonderful time… LOVE YA!

A post shared by Stephanie Mills (@iamstephaniemills) on

 

The petite vocal powerhouse called us to chat about the event and how she keeps her voice sounding so good.

 

 

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

Continue reading 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/24/-3/3)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

DPAC , Stephanie Mills , Will Downing

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
INSTADAILY: Issa Rae’s Brother Is Fine As Hell
 25 mins ago
Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!
Stephanie Mills Chats About Her Show With Will…
 1 hour ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 6 hours ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 20 hours ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 24 hours ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 1 day ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 1 day ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 1 day ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 1 day ago
Disney Land
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon
 1 day ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 2 days ago
Evening Minute: Betsy DeVos Walks Back Controversial Claims…
 2 days ago
Flint Residents To Start Paying Full Price For…
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
Don’t Miss The Latest Episode Of Bronzeville!
 2 days ago
Photos