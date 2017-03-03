Gabby Douglas Talks Fashion, Success, & More With Karen Clark!

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas stopped by the FOXY studios to talk to Karen Clark about her latest endeavors.
The talented athlete is the keynote speaker at the Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo tomorrow at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo will feature hair shows, local artists, speakers, and much more!
Slaying both at the Olympics and on the red carpet, Douglas is now at the helm of a new lipstick line and even has her own Barbie Doll coming out.
Click the player below for the full interview:
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
11 photos Launch gallery
African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics
1. Simone BilesSource:Getty Images 1 of 11
2. Gabby DouglasSource:Getty Images 2 of 11
3. Daryl HomerSource:Getty Images 3 of 11
4. Simone ManuelSource:Getty Images 4 of 11
5. Michelle CarterSource:Getty Images 5 of 11
6. Jeff HendersonSource:Getty Images 6 of 11
7. Justin GatlinSource:Getty Images 7 of 11
8. Tori BowieSource:Getty Images 8 of 11
9. LaShawn MerrittSource:Getty Images 9 of 11
10. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty Images 10 of 11
11. Allyson FelixSource:Getty Images 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours