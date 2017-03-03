Entertainment News
Gabby Douglas Talks Fashion, Success, & More With Karen Clark!

50 mins ago

Jennifer Hall
Gabby Douglas and Karen Clark

Source: Radio One Raleigh

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas stopped by the FOXY studios to talk to Karen Clark about her latest endeavors.

The talented athlete is the keynote speaker at the Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo tomorrow at the Raleigh Convention Center. The Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo will feature hair shows, local artists, speakers, and much more!

Slaying both at the Olympics and on the red carpet, Douglas is now at the helm of a new lipstick line and even has her own Barbie Doll coming out.

Click the player below for the full interview:

Gabby Douglas , karen clark , lipstick , Nusol Natural Hair and Beauty Expo , Olympics , red carpet

Photos