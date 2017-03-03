TJMS
‘Little Ballers Indiana’ Producer Talks Positive Reality Show Format

11 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
3/3/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with producer Crystal McCrary about her new show Little Ballers Indiana.

This weekend! Watch #LittleleBallersIndiana on NickToons at 9ET March 3rd-5th!

“This group of ladies is sponsored by WNBA’s Sylar Diggins. I really was impressed by her story. When I approached her about doing a girls version of Little Ballers…I wanted to tell their story and share the parallel stories of a lot of the WNBA stories. I want to have the spectrum to show that we are not monolithic as a people. I want to show the dignity of our families,” McCrary said.

The series premieres Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m on Nickelodeon. Listen to the entire interview below.


