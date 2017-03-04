Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed In Are Both For Sale

36 mins ago

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

In case you ever wanted to own a vehicle that a famous rapper was shot in, now’s your chance.

First, the vehicle that Tupac was shot in was listed for auction, according to Complex. It is a 1996 BMW 750iL and is listed at a cost of $1.5 million.

After hearing about the listing, the individuals who own the 1997 GMC Suburban in which Notorious B.I.G. was shot, approached the auction house and asked if they would be interested in their vehicle. The SUV has more than 100,000 miles. The owners say they didn’t realize the Suburban was the infamous vehicle in which B.I.G. was shot until they were contacted by LAPD about using the vehicle as evidence.

The auction house, Moments In Time, is listing the sports utility vehicle at $1.5 million.

 

 

INSTADAILY: Issa Rae’s Brother Is Fine As Hell

10 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Issa Rae’s Brother Is Fine As Hell

Continue reading Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed In Are Both For Sale

INSTADAILY: Issa Rae’s Brother Is Fine As Hell

Their family has some incredible, talented genes.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

notorious B.I.G. , tupac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 36 mins ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 18 hours ago
Gabby Douglas and Karen Clark
Gabby Douglas Talks Fashion, Success, & More With…
 18 hours ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 18 hours ago
INSTADAILY: Issa Rae’s Brother Is Fine As Hell
 21 hours ago
Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!
Stephanie Mills Chats About Her Show With Will…
 22 hours ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 2 days ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 2 days ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 2 days ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 2 days ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 2 days ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 2 days ago
Disney Land
Disney Shows Gay Kiss In Children’s Cartoon
 2 days ago
Not Today Satan! Rachel Dolezal Has Changed Her…
 2 days ago
Photos