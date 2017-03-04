Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed In Are Both For Sale

In case you ever wanted to own a vehicle that a famous rapper was shot in, now’s your chance.

First, the vehicle that Tupac was shot in was listed for auction, according to Complex. It is a 1996 BMW 750iL and is listed at a cost of $1.5 million.

After hearing about the listing, the individuals who own the 1997 GMC Suburban in which Notorious B.I.G. was shot, approached the auction house and asked if they would be interested in their vehicle. The SUV has more than 100,000 miles. The owners say they didn’t realize the Suburban was the infamous vehicle in which B.I.G. was shot until they were contacted by LAPD about using the vehicle as evidence.

The auction house, Moments In Time, is listing the sports utility vehicle at $1.5 million.

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark