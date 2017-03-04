Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gabrielle Union Launched Her Hair Care Line And Shows Off Natural Tresses

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Gabrielle Union is officially in business. The actress launched her hair care company, Flawless by Gabrielle Union this week as announced on Instagram.

“Today is a very exciting day!!!,” she said. “@Flawlesshairday has finally launched and is available online for you to purchase. As a woman with textured hair, the search to find a brand that meets all of my needs has been impossible. That’s why I created Flawless. Wishing you all good hair days from this moment forward!”

The actress shares that she created the line for textured hair out of a desire to address some of the needs she had, from years of wearing wigs, weaves and trying a ton of products.

“Around 25 years old, I stopped using relaxers and slowly grew my natural hair out,” she says in another post where she shows off her natural hair. “It’s been a helluva hair journey. We are all on a hair journey. I created #Flawless for all of us on this journey of having healthy, nourished and nurtured hair. This is for those curious about my natural hair and needed proof it actually existed.”

The robust line includes two shampoo options, two conditioner options, a repair masque, oil treatment, and four different styling products.

In addition to being sulfate and paraben-free, all the products are scented to her specificity, as noted on the website. “I wanted to help women have good hair days. It’s really as simple as that.”

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Hard Work In The Gym With This Daring Dress

Werk! Gabrielle Union Slays The March Cover Of ‘Women’s Health’

Gabrielle Union Launches Black Women’s Hair Care Line ‘Flawless’

gabrielle union

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Gabrielle Union Launched Her Hair Care Line And Shows Off Natural Tresses

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 4 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 10 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 15 hours ago
Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma…
 16 hours ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 19 hours ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 19 hours ago
Teyana Taylor To Make ‘The Breaks’ Debut As…
 20 hours ago
SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’…
 22 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump Says He…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Launches Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Website…
 2 days ago
These Two Athletes Are Expecting Babies!
 2 days ago
Bobbi Kristina Brown
Bobby Brown Posts Pics Of Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper’s Meeting With Illinois Governor Sheds…
 2 days ago
Photos