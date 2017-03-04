Entertainment News
Bobby Brown Launches Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Website Against Domestic Violence

Bobby Brown celebrated the 24th birthday of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, by launching the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House website.


The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House website is setup to educate the community about the cycle of domestic violence, provide outreach services to identify women and children in need of these services, and provide a 24-hour crisis line to provide crisis intervention and referrals for domestic violence victims. It also includes an auction page with items autographed by Bobby Brown. All proceeds will benefit the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.

Bobby shared beautiful photos of Bobbi Kristina to celebrate her life on his Twitter page.

Happy Birthday Bobbi Kristina …


 



