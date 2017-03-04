Entertainment News
These Two Athletes Are Expecting Babies!

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


Russell and Nina Westbrook are expecting a baby!

The Oklahoma Thunder player made the announcement on Instagram with an adorable photo of him kissing his wife’s growing belly. While the gender of the baby was not announced, the 28-year-old did reveal that their baby is due in May.

The couple married in 2015 and after dating for years as college sweethearts. They tied the knot at The Beverly Hills Hotel in front of celebrity guests that included Keri Hilson, Serge Ibaka, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Khloe Kardashian.


In other baby news, it appears that Reggie Bush is also expecting a baby with his wife Lilit. As reported by TMZ, Lilit made the announcement on Instagram and has been spotted around Los Angeles with a baby bump.

This news comes just a few weeks after Reggie’s alleged mistress, Monique Exposito, gave birth to a baby boy.

Photos