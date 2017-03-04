Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of A Basketball Team

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is venturing into new territory with her latest business endeavor. On Thursday, the singer announced that she is the now the owner of the Atlanta Heirs, a gender-mixed basketball team.

“Proud to be the first female owner of a co-ed professional basketball league,” she said on Instagram. “Thx to everyone in this picture for helping me make this monumental boss move!! I’m excited to share this with the world and more so with my city #atlanta. I’m officially the owner of, “The Atlanta Heirs “!!”

The newly formed team is a part of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league.

As noted on their website: GMGB is an innovative concept to the basketball industry. It features both men and women, playing on the same team, with male and female coaches, managers and staff. The team is paid on equal levels; no more will a woman make less than a man for performing the same job. Opportunities are given to local college age players; experience is something learned, not given.

Right after she posted the news, Tiny thanked former professional basketball players Shannon Brown and Kym Hampton for assisting with preliminary tryouts.

In addition to buying an entire basketball team, Harris made up with her Xscape group members this week but there’s no talk of a reunion album or tour.

RELATED STORIES:

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And Plastic Surgery

Tiny Says T.I. Needs To Come Back To Her

T.I. Allegedly Wants To Work Marriage Out With Tiny

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: