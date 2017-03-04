Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Teen Publication ‘Affinity Magazine’ Under Fire For Old Tweets

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Three young women having fun at the park

Source: mauro grigollo / Getty


Affinity Magazine is under hot water for old, highly-offensive tweets. The publication that boasts itself as a journalistic magazine, is written exclusively for teens by teens. On their website, they note that they launched in 2013, but the racist and sexist tweets in question came from the year prior.

“I hate when someone is a low key slut and does slutty stuff sneakily so you won’t catch it,” says one tweet. Another tweet calls a user out for “f**king with dirty Mexicans.”


No word on how the tweets surfaced, but The Shade Room posted the tweets on their Instagram page. And soon after the publication’s editor-in-chief, Evelyn V. Woodsen apologized for making the statements— saying she’s “ashamed of the person she was”.

“What makes Affinity very unique is the fact that it utilizes social media,” V. Woodsen who’s currently a University of Baltimore student told The Huffington Post.

“All articles are posted on social media and at times get around 400 retweets. We ask questions on Twitter and interact with readers, at times even telling them happy birthday. It is a community. It is a safe space for teenagers to send in their articles about being illegal aliens, non-binary, agender, and discussing why they need feminism.”

RELATED STORIES:

Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars And Lost It

10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

Affinity Magazine , Twitter

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Teen Publication ‘Affinity Magazine’ Under Fire For Old Tweets

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 4 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 10 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 15 hours ago
Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma…
 16 hours ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 19 hours ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 19 hours ago
Teyana Taylor To Make ‘The Breaks’ Debut As…
 20 hours ago
SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’…
 22 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump Says He…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Launches Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Website…
 2 days ago
These Two Athletes Are Expecting Babies!
 2 days ago
Bobbi Kristina Brown
Bobby Brown Posts Pics Of Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper’s Meeting With Illinois Governor Sheds…
 2 days ago
Photos