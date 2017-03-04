Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump Says He Was ‘Fired’

2 days ago

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

NBCUniversal Press Tour - 2017

Source: Maarten de Boer/NBC / Getty


Arnold Schwarzenegger is waving the white flag after being on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” after one season.

In a statement to CNN, the former California governor said he loved working on the show, but he isn’t beat for the “baggage,” of a show that has ties to Donald Trump.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

After the statement was released, Donald Trump caught a case of Twitter fingers and began trolling Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to Trump, Arnold didn’t quit…he was fired.



Good for you Arnold … Keep It Positive and on to the Next !!!

http://icecreamconvos.com/arnold-schwarzenegger-quits-the-apprentice-trump-says-he-was-fired/

Arnold Schwarzenegger , Donald Trump , THE NEW CELEBRITY APPRENTICE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump Says He Was ‘Fired’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 4 hours ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Debunks Porsha’s Alternative Facts
 10 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 15 hours ago
Aretha Franklin Drags Nicki Minaj And Remy Ma…
 16 hours ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 19 hours ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 19 hours ago
Teyana Taylor To Make ‘The Breaks’ Debut As…
 20 hours ago
SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’…
 22 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Trump Says He…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Launches Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Website…
 2 days ago
These Two Athletes Are Expecting Babies!
 2 days ago
Bobbi Kristina Brown
Bobby Brown Posts Pics Of Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper’s Meeting With Illinois Governor Sheds…
 2 days ago
Photos