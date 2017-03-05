SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’ In ‘Forrest Gump’ Parody

Cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday Night Live” spoofing “Forrest Gump”. The skit shows (Kate McKinnon) at the bus stop, eating chocolates and confiding in strangers about the difficult week Sessions had before he recused himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The skit also poked fun of photos showing Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, and guest Octavia Spencer spoofed her character from the film “The Help,” strong-willed Minnie Jackson.

Watch below and enjoy!



courtesy NBC

