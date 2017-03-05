Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’ In ‘Forrest Gump’ Parody

12 mins ago

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Jeff Sessions Addresses African American History Month Observation At Justice

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

Cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday Night Live” spoofing “Forrest Gump”. The skit shows (Kate McKinnon) at the bus stop, eating chocolates and confiding in strangers about the difficult week Sessions had before he recused himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The skit also poked fun of photos showing Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway, and guest Octavia Spencer spoofed her character from the film “The Help,” strong-willed Minnie Jackson.

Watch below and enjoy!

courtesy NBC

Related Story:
Phylicia Rashad Defends Octavia Spencer’s Role As God In ‘The Shack’

Kate McKinnon , Sessions , SNL Octavia Spencer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

10 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’ In ‘Forrest Gump’ Parody

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SNL’s McKinnon Trolls Sessions With Octavia Spencer’s ‘Help’…
 12 mins ago
Bobbi Kristina Brown
Bobby Brown Posts Pics Of Bobbi Kristina On…
 22 hours ago
Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC
Cars That Notorious B.I.G. And Tupac Were Killed…
 24 hours ago
Women's Empowerment - K Michelle
K. Michelle Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2017:…
 2 days ago
Gabby Douglas and Karen Clark
Gabby Douglas Talks Fashion, Success, & More With…
 2 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 days ago
INSTADAILY: Issa Rae’s Brother Is Fine As Hell
 2 days ago
Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!
Stephanie Mills Chats About Her Show With Will…
 2 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 3 days ago
4th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Day 1
Will Downing Is Excited About Performing With Stephanie…
 3 days ago
US-MUSEUM-AFRICANAMERICAM-CULTURE-HISTORY
George W. Bush On His Affection For Michelle…
 3 days ago
Maxine Waters Isn’t About Honoring Donald Trump And…
 3 days ago
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Tyrese Deletes Wedding Video After People Assume His…
 3 days ago
MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I…
 3 days ago
Photos