TSA Rolls Out New Pat-Down, Travelers Say Too Invasive [Take Out Poll]

28 mins ago

Jodi Berry
TSA Introduces Pre-Screening Pilot Program For Some Passenger Groups

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Flying somewhere for spring break? Your TSA screening could be more “intimate”.

Airport security workers had the option of using five different forms of physical pat-downs at the screening line. Those options have gone by the way-side and replaced with a single universal approach, which some travelers feel the pat-downs are more invasive screenings

The change is due in part of a 2015 report that criticized TSA screening procedures. The report made headlines because airport officers had failed to detect handguns and other weapons.

Passengers are typically patted down if they set off security scanners, they are then selected for more advanced screening or if they choose to not go through the body scanning at TSA checkpoints.

Will the new procedure increase passengers time getting through security, TSA officials say no, but some passengers are not convinced, but pack your patience just in case..

In December of last year, CNN political commentator Angela Rye posted this video to social media of her experience with TSA security.

