Trump Effect: Major Charity Appears To Distance Itself From Anti-Immigration Groups, Report Says

Amid soaring controversy about donations to anti-immigration and population-control groups, a prominent charity in the South appears to be distancing itself from the organizations, according to the Atlanta Daily World.

A spokesman for the Foundation For The Carolinas described the foundation as politically neutral, and doles out dollars to outside groups based on recommendations from backers who give money to the foundation, notes the report:

“Community foundations do not pass judgment or take a political stance on our donors’ grantmaking” provided that the charities are legally registered as charities under section 501(c)3 of the federal tax laws, said Tara M. Keener, Vice President and Director for Marketing & Communications at the Foundation For The Carolinas, the report says.

The statement, however, appears to be in conflict with internal rules of the foundation that gives its leadership the final say about how to disburse dollars it receives from donors, writes Atlanta Daily World:

The statement – which appears at odds with the foundation’s internal guidelines over the control it has over its funding of outside groups – seems to underscore uneasiness among officials at the Foundation For The Carolinas, as it faces potential fallout over the money it has provided to the controversial groups, whose members have ratcheted up their rhetoric as President Donald Trump begins a crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The organization’s uneasiness over the negative publicity is understandable, given the widely acclaimed role it plays in the world of philanthropy. With assets totaling $1.85 billion, the Foundation For The Carolinas has a decades-long record of giving to scholarship programs, church activities, museums, opera companies, homeless shelters and other worthy causes and institutions. More than that, the Foundation for the Carolinas is ranked among the nation’s top community foundations with board members from Fortune 500 companies.

The groups in question, according to the L.A. Times, include NumbersUSA, the Federation for American Immigration Reform and the Center for Immigration Studies, which have been known to push for lower immigration levels. Beleaguered U. S. Attorney General Sessions,the report notes, has worked closely with them to stop legislation advancing a path to citizenship.

