Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus On God

15 hours ago

Foxy NC staff
2016 Panorama NYC - Day 2

For his third studio album, Kendrick Lamar is focusing on a higher calling.

In an interview with T Magazine, the 29-year-old talked about his fans, current state of politics and upcoming album. Calling it an “urgent” album, Kendrick is looking to go deeper than ever before.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” he said.

“To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Kendrick’s last project, untitled unmastered. was a compilation of unreleased songs and was No. 1 on US Billboard 200 in its first week. Since then he’s appeared on features with Thundercat, Rae Sremmurd, BJ The Chicago Kid, Beyoncé, George Clinton and Kanye West.

Photos