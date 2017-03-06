Michael Jordan: “The Ceiling is the Roof” Internet Confused

His Airness Michael Jordan, took over the mic at halftime of North Carolina’s game at Duke, and announced that the UNC football team will soon be wearing the Jordan brand. Jordan said great things about Larry Fedora’s football program.

The he said:

"The ceiling is the roof." – Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/OT7apEarV2 — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) March 5, 2017

Social media chimes in!

Let's be real. If MJ came up to you and said "the ceiling is the roof" you'd be like… pic.twitter.com/SODIcif0Lu — Cooper J (@nomopain2318) March 5, 2017

