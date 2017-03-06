Really? Moment
Michael Jordan: “The Ceiling is the Roof” Internet Confused

1 hour ago

Jodi Berry
10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Kick Off Party

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty

His Airness Michael Jordan, took over the mic at halftime of North Carolina’s game at Duke, and announced that the UNC football team will soon be wearing the Jordan brand. Jordan said great things about Larry Fedora’s football program.

The he said:

Social media chimes in!

