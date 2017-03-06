Fantasia Hospitalized After Burn Incident; Cancels Memphis Tour Stop

Fantasia Barrino is recovering after a severe burn incident sent her to the hospital, the injury caused her to postpone the Memphis, Tenn. show. Fantasia is currently touring with Johnny Gill and Charlie Wilson on Charlie’s “In It To Win It Tour.” The next stop is on March 8 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Barrino’s husband, Kendall Taylor, posted the news to the singer’s IG account, showing her in a hospital bed with a bandage covering her arm.

Keep our girl Tasia in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

Courtesy IG

