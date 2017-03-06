Local
Altercation At Wake Forest High School Caught On Video…Rumored To Be Bullying Incident

There was an altercation at Wake Forest High School last week that was caught on video and posted to Instagram, according to WRAL.

The cause of the altercation is unclear, but some students have said that the situation revolves around bullying and racial slurs. The video shows one student pulling another student to the ground before a teacher intervenes. A Change.org petition circulating online appears to defend the student who pulled the other student to the ground and indicates that the school needs to address bullying and racism issues surrounding the incident. The petition has more than 1300 signatures.

WRAL reports that students and parents at the school have stated that the student seen pulling the other student to the ground was suspended. However, many felt that the suspension was unfair because of the alleged harrassment and racial slurs that the student received.

Wake County Schools has not commented on the incident.

 

 

